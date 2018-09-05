UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Fixtures, Bracket, Live Stream, Odds and Prize Money

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

The 2018-19 UEFA Nations League begins on Thursday with a host of top teams in action including 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France who face Germany.

The competition was created to replace meaningless international friendlies and inject more interest in national team football.

The format consists of four leagues, and teams are seeded according to their UEFA coefficient ranking.

The top ranked teams are in League A, and the lowest ranked nations in League D. Each league contains four groups of three teams, the draw in full is shown below:

Teams play each other home and away in the first round of group fixtures during the international breaks in September, October and November.

The teams which finish top of their groups get promoted, and the teams finishing bottom are relegated.

The four teams who win their League A groups progress to the finals which are scheduled to take place in June 2019. There will be two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and a final to decide the UEFA Nations League winners.

UEFA have a total prize fund of €76.25 million (£68.6 million) available for their new tournament. The winners will earn €7.5 million (£6.7 million), according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The top teams in League A will all receive €1.5 million (£1.3 million). Group winners will receive another €1.5 million (£1.3 million) and tournament winners pocket another €4.5 million (£4 million), per the report.

UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Fixtures

Thursday, September 6

Kazakhstan vs. Georgia: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Armenia vs. Liechtenstein: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Germany vs. France: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Ukraine: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Wales vs. Republic of Ireland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Bulgaria: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Cyprus: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Andorra: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Gibraltar vs. FYR Macedonia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, September 7

Azerbaijan vs. Kosovo: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Italy vs Poland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Turkey vs. Russia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Albania vs. Israel: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Serbia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Romania vs. Montenegro: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Faroe Islands vs Malta: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 8

Northern Ireland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Iceland: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Hungary: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Belarus vs. San Marino: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

England vs. Spain: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Estonia vs. Greece: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Luxembourg vs. Moldova: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, 9 September

Ukraine vs. Slovakia: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Georgia vs. Latvia: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

FYR Macedonia vs. Armenia: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Denmark vs. Wales: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Bulgaria vs. Norway: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

France vs. Netherlands: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Slovenia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein vs. Gibraltar: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, 10 September

Portugal vs. Italy: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Turkey: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. Albania: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Romania: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Lithuania: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Andorra vs. Kazakhstan: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Kosovo vs. Faroe Islands: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Malta vs. Azerbaijan: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 11 September

Iceland vs. Belgium: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Croatia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Austria: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Hungary vs. Greece: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Estonia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

San Marino vs. Luxembourg: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Belarus: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, 11 October

Poland vs. Portugal: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Russia vs. Sweden: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Israel vs. Scotland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Romania: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Serbia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Faroe Islands vs. Azerbaijan: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Kosovo vs. Malta: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, 12 October

Belgium vs. Switzerland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. England: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Northern Ireland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Hungary: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Estonia vs. Finland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Belarus vs. Luxembourg: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. San Marino: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, 13 October

Slovakia vs. Czech Republic: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Norway vs. Slovenia: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Georgia vs. Andorra: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Kazakhstan: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Armenia vs. Gibraltar: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Bulgaria vs. Cyprus: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

FYR Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Germany: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Republic of Ireland vs. Denmark: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, 14 October



Romania vs. Serbia (15:00): 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Russia vs. Turkey: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Azerbaijan vs. Malta: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Montenegro: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Israel vs. Albania: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Poland vs. Italy: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, 15 October

Iceland vs. Switzerland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Spain vs. England: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Northern Ireland: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Estonia vs. Hungary: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Finland vs. Greece: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Belarus vs. Moldova: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Luxembourg vs. San Marino: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 16 October

Kazakhstan vs. Andorra: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Armenia vs. FYR Macedonia: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

France vs. Germany: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Ukraine vs. Czech Republic: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Republic of Ireland vs. Wales: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Norway vs. Bulgaria: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Cyprus: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Latvia vs. Georgia: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Gibraltar vs. Liechtenstein: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, 15 November

Kazakhstan vs. Latvia: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Belgium vs. Iceland: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Croatia vs. Spain: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Austria vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Finland: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Hungary vs. Estonia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Andorra vs. Georgia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

San Marino vs. Moldova: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Luxembourg vs. Belarus: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, 16 November

Netherlands vs. France: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Slovakia vs. Ukraine: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Wales vs. Denmark: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Bulgaria: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Norway: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein vs. FYR Macedonia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Gibraltar vs. Armenia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, 17 November

Serbia vs. Montenegro: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Turkey vs. Sweden: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Azerbaijan vs. Faroe Island: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Malta vs. Kosovo: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Albania vs. Scotland: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Italy vs. Portugal: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Romania vs. Lithuania: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET



Sunday, 18 November

England vs. Croatia: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Northern Ireland vs. Austria: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

San Marino vs. Belarus: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Moldova vs. Luxembourg: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Hungary vs. Finland: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Estonia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Belgium: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, 19 November

Andorra vs. Latvia: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Georgia vs. Kazakhstan: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Liechtenstein vs. Armenia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

FYR Macedonia vs. Gibraltar: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Germany vs. Netherlands: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Slovakia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Denmark vs. Republic of Ireland: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Cyprus vs. Norway: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Bulgaria vs. Slovenia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, 20 November

Kosovo vs. Azerbaijan: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Malta vs. Faroe Islands: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Portugal vs. Poland: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Russia: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. Israel: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Serbia vs. Lithuania: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Montenegro vs. Romania: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

The tournament kicks off in some style with France's clash against Germany undoubtedly the standout tie on Thursday at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Les Bleus will be in action for the first time since lifting the World Cup in July. Germany will be keen to restore some pride after a poor showing in Russia where they failed to get past the group stages.

There will be plenty of scrutiny on Germany after a difficult summer which has seen Mesut Ozil retire from international football due to feelings of "racism and disrespect," per Tom Bryant at the Guardian.

Manager Joachim Low has said Ozil's "claims of racism are exaggerated" and that "there has not been not even a hint of racism," per BBC Sport.

Low has recalled Leroy Sane after controversially leaving the Manchester City star out of his World Cup squad:

Germany have plenty of players who will be keen to make amends after flopping at the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's tournament ended on a sour note after being caught upfield against South Korea, allowing Heung-min Son to score.

Thomas Muller failed to score in three appearances in Russia, while Joshua Kimmich and Jerome Boateng were also far from their best.

Die Mannschaft face a tough test against a France side high on confidence and packed full of talent.

They will need to pay particular attention to star striker Kylian Mbappe who has four goals and two assists in three appearances for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Manager Didier Deschamps has made just two changes to his World Cup winning squad. Benoit Costil has replaced Steve Mandanda, while Montpellier's Benjamin Lecomte comes in for the injured Hugo Lloris.

France replaced Germany as world champions with their win in Russia. This match will be a good indicator of just how where Low's side are, and how much work is needed to get back on track.