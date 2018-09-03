Alexandre Lacazette Denies Wanting Transfer from Arsenal

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette has declared he has no intention of leaving Arsenal after reports said the France international could leave the Emirates Stadium in search of a regular start.

Jack Otway of the Daily Express reported on Monday that the striker said he is willing to fight for his place after new Gunners manager Unai Emery left him on the bench at the start of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

Lacazette said:

"I don't know who said this stuff, but I am at one of the best clubs in London and I am happy at Arsenal.

"It's always going to be hard to be in the first XI at a club like this, but I always keep fighting and working.

"I won't play every week just because of one game.

"Every day I have to work and show the coach I work well and I deserve my place."

Last week, Le10Sport (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror) reported Lacazette could be due for a swift departure from the north London giants prior to the close of the European transfer window, with Emery preferring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to spearhead his attack.

However, Lacazette was back as a starter as the Gunners beat Cardiff City 3-2 on the road, with Aubameyang moving to a wider role on Sunday.

Lacazette was the man of the match as he collected Arsenal's third goal of the contest, giving Emery a vital three points after a difficult 1-2 start to the Premier League season.

OptaJoe highlighted the productivity of the Frenchman:

Lacazette and Aubameyang showed signs of an explosive partnership in the making against the Bluebirds, and if the pair can both become regular scorers, Emery will have a team that can threaten the top four.

However, the Gunners showed defensive frailties during their visit to south Wales, and they will need to tighten up in midfield if they wish to fight for the biggest trophies in the next 12 months.