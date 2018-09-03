Jose Mourinho Says It Would Be Too Expensive for Manchester United to Sack Him

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2018

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Manchester United Manager \ Head Coach Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 2, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he believes it would be too expensive for the club to sack him.

Following an inconsistent beginning to the Premier League campaign, rumours have swirled about the Portuguese's position at Old Trafford, but Mourinho lifted some of the pressure on him with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Speaking to La Repubblica and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Paul Hirst of the Times) following the victory, Mourinho said he doesn't fear the sack as United would have to pay out a massive amount.

"They say I'm in danger, but I don't think it," he said. "If they send me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?"

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

