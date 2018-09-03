Jose Mourinho Says Manchester United Never Tried to Re-Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Manchester United did not make an attempt to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo before he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus for £99.2 million in July, according to Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese forward spent nine seasons with Real after moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Old Trafford in 2009, and there were rumours United wanted him back.

But Mourinho said it was never an option, per Simon Peach of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"Juventus is one of the teams in Europe that invested to win the Champions League because they don't need to invest to win the Scudetto. The objective is clearly to win the Champions League, which they were close twice when they reached the final, so they are a top team in Europe that made one of the biggest spending—I think after Liverpool it must be them.

"Fantastic players—Cristiano, [Emre] Can and [Leonardo] Bonucci. Absolutely top. But they are going to have two very difficult matches against us [in Group H of the Champions League]. Cristiano was never on my table to say 'yes' or 'no' to Cristiano to come to us. It was never on the table."



