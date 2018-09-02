EPL Table: 2018 Week 4 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

EPL Table: 2018 Week 4 Standings After Sunday's Premier League ScoresSeptember 2, 2018
Watford came out in top in Sunday's battle of Premier League's unbeaten teams, shocking Tottenham Hotspur at home.
Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart cancelled out an own-goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure to give the Hornets a famous win against a disappointing Spurs team.
Elsewhere, Arsenal needed a late goal from Alexandre Lacazette to beat Cardiff City, and Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Manchester United's win over Burnley.
Here is a look at Sunday's results:
Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United
Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
The latest EPL standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)
5 Tottenham, 4, +5, 9
10 Manchester United, 4, -1, 6
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4, -1, 5
20 West Ham, 4, -8, 0
Watford's dream start to the league continued on Sunday, as they came from behind to beat Spurs and maintain their perfect record.
Former Premier League star Leon Osman thought the visitors only had themselves to blame:
BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport
FT: #WatfordFC come from behind to maintain their 100% start to the season. "Spurs took their foot off the gas and Watford took advantage" - @Osman21Leon 📻📱https://t.co/RkvHpWzXS6 ⚽️ #WATTOT https://t.co/A9DPkZe1CF
Spurs didn't bring nearly enough in attack on Sunday, and after Doucoure's unfortunate own-goal, the visitors didn't push their advantage. It cost them dearly, ending their unbeaten run.
Lukaku scored twice in an eventful win for United, with Paul Pogba missing a penalty and Marcus Rashford getting sent off.
Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, it was a hectic afternoon:
Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN
Protest plane, missed penalty and a red for Rashford but still a good day for United. First clean sheet of the season, created chances, goals for Lukaku, lots of support for Mourinho and Fellaini justified his selection. Could be a turning point.
The result moved the Red Devils into the top 10, handing the side some momentum ahead of the international break.
Arsenal also badly needed a win and got one thanks to a late goal from Lacazette, capping off a wonderful afternoon in Wales.
The Gunners twice took the lead through Shkodran Mustafi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward tied things up to set up a thrilling finale.
Similar to United, it was exactly what the team needed ahead of the international break. The Gunners' next outing will be at Newcastle, while United visit Watford.
Live: Barcelona vs. Huesca