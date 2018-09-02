EPL Table: 2018 Week 4 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Watford came out in top in Sunday's battle of Premier League's unbeaten teams, shocking Tottenham Hotspur at home.

Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart cancelled out an own-goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure to give the Hornets a famous win against a disappointing Spurs team.

Elsewhere, Arsenal needed a late goal from Alexandre Lacazette to beat Cardiff City, and Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Manchester United's win over Burnley.

Here is a look at Sunday's results:

Cardiff 2-3 Arsenal

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The latest EPL standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1 Liverpool, 4, +8, 12

2 Chelsea, 4, +7, 12

3 Watford, 4, +6, 12

4 Manchester City, 4, +8, 10

5 Tottenham, 4, +5, 9

6 Bournemouth, 4, +1, 7

7 Everton, 4, +1, 6

8 Leicester, 4, +1, 6

9 Arsenal, 4, 0, 6

10 Manchester United, 4, -1, 6

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4, -1, 5

12 Southampton, 4, 0, 4

13 Fulham, 4, -2, 4

14 Brighton, 4, -2, 4

15 Crystal Palace, 4, -3, 3

16 Cardiff, 4, -3, 2

17 Huddersfield, 4, -8, 2

18 Newcastle United, 4, -3, 1

19 Burnley, 4, -6, 1

20 West Ham, 4, -8, 0

Watford's dream start to the league continued on Sunday, as they came from behind to beat Spurs and maintain their perfect record.

Former Premier League star Leon Osman thought the visitors only had themselves to blame:

Spurs didn't bring nearly enough in attack on Sunday, and after Doucoure's unfortunate own-goal, the visitors didn't push their advantage. It cost them dearly, ending their unbeaten run.

Lukaku scored twice in an eventful win for United, with Paul Pogba missing a penalty and Marcus Rashford getting sent off.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, it was a hectic afternoon:

The result moved the Red Devils into the top 10, handing the side some momentum ahead of the international break.

Arsenal also badly needed a win and got one thanks to a late goal from Lacazette, capping off a wonderful afternoon in Wales.

The Gunners twice took the lead through Shkodran Mustafi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Victor Camarasa and Danny Ward tied things up to set up a thrilling finale.

Similar to United, it was exactly what the team needed ahead of the international break. The Gunners' next outing will be at Newcastle, while United visit Watford.