La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 3 Results and Updated Standings

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona came from behind to beat HD Huesca 8-2 in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The visitors grabbed a shock lead through Cucho Hernandez after three minutes, but the goal fired the Blaugrana into action, with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez earning a brace each in the match.

Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba added their names to the scoresheet as the team recently promoted from the Segunda Division folded and collapsed.

Valencia were held to a 2-2 draw on the road as they battled Levante in a pulsating local derby.

Roger's first-half brace had given Levante the advantage after Denis Cheryshev equalised for the visitors.

Daniel Parejo's penalty sealed a share of the points for Valencia, with Coke seeing red for a second booking late in the match for the home side.

Alaves came from behind to beat Espanyol 2-1 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. Borja Baston and Ruben Sobrino scored in quick succession to shatter the Catalan club's hopes.

There was drama in the Andalusia derby, as Real Betis edged out Sevilla 1-0. Attacking veteran Joaquin was the hero, scoring the winner with 10 minutes remaining.

Here are the latest scores from Spain's top division:

Levante 2-2 Valencia

Alaves 2-1 Espanyol

Barcelona 8-2 SD Huesca

Real Betis 1-0 Sevilla

Updated La Liga standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona, 3, +10, 9

2. Real Madrid, 3, +8, 9

3. Celta Vigo, 3, +3, 7

4. Levante, 3, +2, 4

5. Sevilla, 3, +2, 4

6. Athletic Bilbao 2, +1, 4

7. Espanyol, 3, +1, 4

8. Real Sociedad, 3, 0, 4

9. Getafe, 3, 0, 4

10. Atletico Madrid, 3, -1, 4

11. Alaves, 3, -2, 4

12. Girona 3, -2, 4

13. Real Betis, 3, -2, 4

14. Huesca 3, -5, 4

15. Eibar, 3, -2, 3

16. Real Valladolid, 3, -1, 2

17. Valencia, 3, -2, 1

18. Villarreal, 3, -2, 1

19. Leganes, 3, -4, 1

20. Rayo Vallecano, 2, -4, 0

Sunday Recap

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barca ran riot against the La Liga new boys in Catalonia, and leapfrogged Real Madrid at the top of the table in Spain.

Hernandez's deflected effort gave the minnows the lead at the start of the match, but the goal was the high point for the Aragon outfit.

Messi levelled the match soon after and an own goal from Jorge Pulido gave Barca the advantage they expected to have.

Suarez netted before half-time to make it 3-1, and Huesca's hopes of a share of the spoils appeared to be over.

And that was the case as Messi scored again, with Dembele, Rakitic and Alba finding the back of the net before Suarez tucked away a penalty in injury time.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden highlighted the Blaugrana's undeniable desire to keep scoring goals:

Barca and Real are the only sides to claim maximum points from their opening games of the new La Liga season.

The east coast derby provided a thriller as Levante and Valencia locked horns at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, with Los Che coming from behind twice to claim a draw.

Roger opened the scoring after 13 minutes for the Frogs, but Cheryshev hit back for Valencia just three minutes later.

It was Roger who once again lit up the home support as he completed his double after 33 minutes, but the visitors continued to plug away for a result.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Carlos Soler was fouled in the box early in the second half, allowing Pajero the opportunity to equalise from the spot.

Espanyol took the lead as they visited Alaves at the Mendizorrotza, with Leo Baptistao converting a penalty that triggered the hosts into action after 42 minutes.



Baston's second half goal dragged Alaves level shortly before the hour mark, allowing Sobrino to claim the winner moments later.

Joaquin was the hero for Betis, with the 37-year-old heading the winner in the 80th minute of the match. The former Spain international—in his second spell with Beticos—was the difference between the two bitter rivals.

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men in the second half. Roque Mesa was shown a cheap yellow card after 66 minutes, and his second bookable offence meant he was forced to exit proceedings.

Betis turned the screw after gaining the numerical advantage, and Sevilla couldn't force the equaliser in the dying embers of the heated derby contest.