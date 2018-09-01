Auburn Beats Washington in Opener; Jarrett Stidham Outshines Jake Browning

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2018

Auburn tight end Sal Cannella (80) makes a catch for a touchdown as Washington defensive backs Jordan Miller (23) and JoJo McIntosh (14) defend in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers made an early season statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee on Saturday, defeating the No. 6 Washington Huskies 21-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Auburn held Washington to just one offensive touchdown, and it pressured Washington quarterback Jake Browning throughout the game, leading to two turnovers. The Tigers also held superstar running back Myles Gaskin to just 75 rushing yards.

Offensively, Auburn was led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed 26 of his 36 attempts for 273 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

His score was a 10-yard pass to junior tight end Sal Cannella in the first quarter that saw Cannella high-point the ball over the defender:

  1. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  2. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  3. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  4. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  5. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  6. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  7. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  8. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  9. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  11. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  12. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  13. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

  14. From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's

  15. Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry

  16. Bryce Love for Six

  17. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

  18. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

  19. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

  20. Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves

Right Arrow Icon

Washington took a 16-15 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Peyton Henry that deflected in off the right upright, but Stidham orchestrated a game-winning drive later in the quarter that culminated in a 10-yard rushing touchdown by running back JaTarvious Whitlow.

     

What's Next?

Both Auburn and Washington should have a fairly easy go of it next week on the heels of Saturday's hard-fought affair.

The Tigers will host FCS opponent Alcorn State next Saturday, while the Huskies will host an FCS team Saturday as well in the form of North Dakota.

Related

    App State's PSU Upset Bid Comes Up Short

    College Football logo
    College Football

    App State's PSU Upset Bid Comes Up Short

    E.Jay Zarett
    via Sporting News

    Kyler Dominant in 1st Game of Post-Baker Era

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Kyler Dominant in 1st Game of Post-Baker Era

    Paul Myerberg
    via USA TODAY

    Terps Line Up with 10 Men to Honor Jordan McNair

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Terps Line Up with 10 Men to Honor Jordan McNair

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Be So Surprised by the Latest Texas Loss

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Don't Be So Surprised by the Latest Texas Loss

    Paul Myerberg
    via USA TODAY