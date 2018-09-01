Auburn Beats Washington in Opener; Jarrett Stidham Outshines Jake Browning

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The No. 9 Auburn Tigers made an early season statement to the College Football Playoff selection committee on Saturday, defeating the No. 6 Washington Huskies 21-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Auburn held Washington to just one offensive touchdown, and it pressured Washington quarterback Jake Browning throughout the game, leading to two turnovers. The Tigers also held superstar running back Myles Gaskin to just 75 rushing yards.

Offensively, Auburn was led by quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who completed 26 of his 36 attempts for 273 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

His score was a 10-yard pass to junior tight end Sal Cannella in the first quarter that saw Cannella high-point the ball over the defender:

Washington took a 16-15 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Peyton Henry that deflected in off the right upright, but Stidham orchestrated a game-winning drive later in the quarter that culminated in a 10-yard rushing touchdown by running back JaTarvious Whitlow.

What's Next?

Both Auburn and Washington should have a fairly easy go of it next week on the heels of Saturday's hard-fought affair.

The Tigers will host FCS opponent Alcorn State next Saturday, while the Huskies will host an FCS team Saturday as well in the form of North Dakota.