Earl Thomas Trade Rumors: Seahawks Not Planning to Deal Star Safety

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Barring any shocking development, Earl Thomas will be a Seattle Seahawk come Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Seattle does not plan to trade the veteran safety unless teams bring better offers to the table. Schefter noted the Seahawks are adamant that they will not give the six-time Pro Bowler away.

Thomas has one year and $8.5 million remaining on his contract, per Spotrac. He told NFL Network's Jane Slater at last season's Pro Bowl that he wouldn't return to the field in 2018 without a new contract:

True to his word, he held out during offseason workouts and the preseason. The 29-year-old even penned a letter for The Players' Tribune to explain his stance, expressing his desire to play while also making it clear the NFL is a business.

Thomas added that he understands the Seahawks will do what is in the best interest of the organization, but he either wants an extension or a trade.

Schefter's report comes not long after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed multiple teams had inquired about a trade:

Thomas—a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan—was in the news last season when he told Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, "If y'all have the chance, come get me." Pelissero reported the Cowboys are in the mix, with the two teams even discussing a trade at April's draft. However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Dallas was unwilling to send a second-round pick to Seattle in a potential deal.

Seattle opens the season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.