Grading New College Football Starting QBs' Week 1 Performances

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

While the 2018 season officially began in August, the first weekend of September marked the starting debuts for several quarterbacks on important teams.

Among the AP Top 25, six programs had a player making his first career start. Tua Tagovailoa finally opened a game for Alabama, while Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and USC's JT Daniels all replaced a longtime starting quarterback.

Shea Patterson is also included because he transferred from Ole Miss and opened his first career game for Michigan.

Overall, the performances were uneven. But a couple of the quarterbacks could hardly have played a better game.