Kris Bryant, Addison Russell to Be Activated from DL vs. Phillies

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Friday that third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Addison Russell will be activated from the disabled list prior to Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to MLB.com's Carrie Muskat, Maddon said he expects Bryant to start Saturday, but he did not offer specifics on Russell's role.

