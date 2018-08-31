Kris Bryant, Addison Russell to Be Activated from DL vs. Phillies

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Addison Russell after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Willson Contreras in the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Friday that third baseman Kris Bryant and shortstop Addison Russell will be activated from the disabled list prior to Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to MLB.com's Carrie Muskat, Maddon said he expects Bryant to start Saturday, but he did not offer specifics on Russell's role.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Boone 'Very Optimistic' Judge (Wrist) Returns This Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Boone 'Very Optimistic' Judge (Wrist) Returns This Season

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Cubs Sign Lefty Jaime Garcia

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Cubs Sign Lefty Jaime Garcia

    Brett Taylor
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary

    Drew Smyly Has 13-pitch Rehab Stint

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Drew Smyly Has 13-pitch Rehab Stint

    Chicago Sun-Times
    via Chicago Sun-Times

    Montgomery Returned Healthy with Some Nasty Pitches

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Montgomery Returned Healthy with Some Nasty Pitches

    Michael Cerami
    via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Cubs News, Rumors, and Commentary