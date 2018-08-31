Kony Ealy Reportedly Released by Cowboys

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released defensive end Kony Ealy on Friday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Dallas signed Ealy to a one-year deal this offseason after he registered 14 tackles and one sack with the New York Jets in 2017.

Ealy was originally selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers after a strong collegiate career at Missouri.

He showed promise during his three seasons in Carolina with 14.0 sacks in 62 regular-season games.

Ealy also had three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during Carolina's run to the Super Bowl in the 2015 playoffs.

Despite that, Carolina traded Ealy to the New England Patriots after the 2016 season along with a third-round draft pick for a second-round pick.

The Pats waived him five months later, though, and the Jets claimed him off waivers.

Ealy started only four of the 15 games he appeared in with New York last season, and he struggled to put consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Dallas signed him in hopes of adding to its already-solid stable of pass-rushers, which includes Demarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford and 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton.

With Ealy gone, the aforementioned trio should handle most of the work for Dallas at defensive end, along with third-year man Charles Tapper and rookie fourth-round pick Dorance Armstrong.

The release of Ealy also suggests 2015 second-round pick Randy Gregory will have a significant role after returning from multiple drug-related suspensions.