B/R's Best Reads of the Week of September 1

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bleacher Report makes your life easier by rounding up all its best college football content ahead of kickoff.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa Just Might Be a Better Version of Older Brother Joey

Some think the DE is already better than his Pro Bowl brother and is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

The NFL Can't Wait: Boston College Tailback AJ Dillon Is a Rare Talent

The best college football player you've never heard of is already scary good...and he's only scratched the surface.

Houston's Incredible Ed Oliver Finds Himself in the Jadeveon Clowney Zone

We already know he's entering the NFL draft, but he has one more year of owning opposing offensive lines.

Ranking the Top 100 College Football Players for the 2018 Season

Defense dominates our list of top players in CFB.