Report: 76ers to Interview Larry Harris, Gersson Rosas, Justin Zanik for GM

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly received permission to interview the Golden State Warriors' Larry Harris, Houston Rockets' Gersson Rosas and Utah Jazz's Justin Zanik for their general manager position.

On Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported the Sixers are expected to begin the interview process next week as the NBA organization seeks a replacement for Bryan Colangelo.

Philly chased potential meetings with a "few elite NBA GMs" before opting for other front-office executives from around the league, per Woj. Sixers managing partner Josh Harris explained the team's mindset with head coach Brett Brown also serving as the interim general manager.

"For us, we need someone to add real value, which includes looking at young up-and-coming basketball executives and non-traditional candidates. We're going to have a pretty selective list," he told ESPN. "This is not going to be huge tournament. We're going to talk to some people who aren't sitting GMs who could add value to our situation."

Colangelo resigned in June after Ben Detrick of The Ringer provided details of Twitter accounts that revealed sensitive information about the organization, some of which were later linked to the former GM's wife.

"At no point did I ever purposefully or directly share any sensitive, non-public, club-related information with her," Colangelo said. "Her actions were a seriously misguided effort to publicly defend and support me, and while I recognize how inappropriate these actions were, she acted independently and without my knowledge or consent."

Harris told ESPN the team could go the entire 2018-19 season with Brown operating in the interim capacity should the right fit not emerge.

The new GM will inherit a strong young roster led by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with a supporting cast that includes Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Markelle Fultz as well as veterans J.J. Redick and Wilson Chandler.

It puts the team within a piece or two of championship contention alongside the likes of the Warriors and Rockets, which will put Philadelphia's eventual GM choice under immediate pressure.