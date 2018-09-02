Bleacher Report's Week 1 College Football Awards

0 of 14

John Bazemore/Associated Press

In addition to a leather helmet, for some strange reason, Auburn's red-zone defense was the recipient of one of Bleacher Report's awards for Week 1 of the 2018 college football season.

We also have a head coach who's already on the hot seat, a boneheaded penalty for the ages, a point-a-palooza in the Horseshoe, a "Shoelace" imitation in Syracuse and about a dozen other awards to sum up the opening week that was.

One award we surprisingly didn't get to give out, though, was the "Colossal Upset of the Week." There were a couple of surprises and plenty of close calls, but there wasn't a single loss by a team that was favored by at least 15 points.

It's only a matter of time before college football makes up for lost time on that front.

More awards may be handed out at the conclusion of Sunday night's game between No. 8 Miami and No. 25 LSU, as well as after Monday night's ACC showdown between No. 20 Virginia Tech and No. 19 Florida State.