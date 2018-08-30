Luka Modric Wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

Real Madrid's midfielder Luka Modric arrives to attend the draw for UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 30, 2018. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric took home the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award on Thursday, as the Croatia international was rewarded for his role in Los Blancos' run to a third straight Champions League title. 

The former Tottenham Hotspur man beat Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award:

Modric was the clear favourite to win the award after a wonderful season at club level and with the national team. With Croatia, he made it to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. 

Per Football on BT Sport, he and Real Madrid cleaned up the awards on Thursday:

Ronaldo left Los Blancos for Juventus in the summer. The Portuguese had won the award in three of the past four seasons.

It's Modric's first time winning the award, as the 32-year-old was overshadowed by some of his team-mates in recent years. Ronaldo in particular often swept up the awards thanks to his many goals.

There's little doubt Modric deserved the honour, however, as he's carved out quite the career in La Liga after a poor start:

Modric, Salah and Ronaldo are also among the 10 nominees for the FIFA Men's Player award. The three finalists for that award will be revealed on September 3, and the trophy ceremony is on September 24.

Related

    Ronaldo's Agent Slams 'Ridiculous' Modric Award

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Ronaldo's Agent Slams 'Ridiculous' Modric Award

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Picking Every UCL Group Winner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Picking Every UCL Group Winner

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    FiveThirtyEight's Updated Champions League Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FiveThirtyEight's Updated Champions League Predictions

    FiveThirtyEight
    via FiveThirtyEight

    Updated Champions League Odds 💵

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Updated Champions League Odds 💵

    Oddschecker.com
    via Oddschecker.com