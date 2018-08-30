Luka Modric Wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah

Luka Modric Wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year over Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo SalahAugust 30, 2018
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric took home the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award on Thursday, as the Croatia international was rewarded for his role in Los Blancos' run to a third straight Champions League title.
The former Tottenham Hotspur man beat Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award:
UEFA @UEFA
"Being happy and enjoying playing football" 😃⚽️ The simple recipe for success of @lukamodric10, UEFA 2017/18 Men’s Player of the Year🥇 Congrats, Luka! 👏👏👏 #EqualGame #Respect 📲 https://t.co/ABDcLO70Ly https://t.co/lUtiFqCuYS
Modric was the clear favourite to win the award after a wonderful season at club level and with the national team. With Croatia, he made it to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.
Per Football on BT Sport, he and Real Madrid cleaned up the awards on Thursday:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Goalkeeper of the Season: Keylor Navas 🇨🇷 Defender of the Season: Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 Midfielder of the Season: Luka Modric 🇭🇷 Forward of the Season: Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 A clean sweep in the awards for Real Madrid ⚪️ https://t.co/5OF3BHh2sI
Ronaldo left Los Blancos for Juventus in the summer. The Portuguese had won the award in three of the past four seasons.
It's Modric's first time winning the award, as the 32-year-old was overshadowed by some of his team-mates in recent years. Ronaldo in particular often swept up the awards thanks to his many goals.
There's little doubt Modric deserved the honour, however, as he's carved out quite the career in La Liga after a poor start:
bet365 @bet365
Luka Modrić since being named the "worst signing of the year" in Spain: 🏆 La Liga 🏆 Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆 Super Cup 🏆🏆🏆 Club World Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Champions League 🥈 World Cup runner-up 🥇 UEFA Men's Player of the Year
Modric, Salah and Ronaldo are also among the 10 nominees for the FIFA Men's Player award. The three finalists for that award will be revealed on September 3, and the trophy ceremony is on September 24.
Ronaldo's Agent Slams 'Ridiculous' Modric Award