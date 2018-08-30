Kyle Singler Reportedly Waived by Thunder Using Stretch Provision

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder's Kyle Singler in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Thunder won 103-97. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly waived small forward Kyle Singler on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, OKC will use the stretch provision on the final year of Singler's contract.

By using the stretch provision, the Thunder will spread Singler's remaining cap hit out over multiple years rather than incurring the full cap hit in 2018-19.

Wojnarowski noted that the move will save the Thunder $23.4 million in salary and luxury tax this year.

Per Spotrac, Singler was due to make just under $5 million in 2018-19, and the Thunder had a club option on his deal for 2019-20.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

