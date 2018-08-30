Courtney Smith Discusses Details of 2015 Assault Report Against Zach Smith

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Courtney Smith confirmed details Wednesday from a domestic assault report she filed against her then-estranged husband—Zach Smith, who was Ohio State's wide receivers coach at the time—in 2015.

The Columbus Dispatch acquired the police report from an anonymous sender.

Smith confirmed to ESPN's Dan Murphy that she told Powell, Ohio, police that she feared for her life on Oct. 26, 2015, after her husband pushed her against a wall at her condominium and took their young son against her wishes.

Zach Smith was fired in July after Courtney Smith filed a domestic violence civil protection order against him and previous allegations came to light.

It was also reported that she told police that Ohio State sent a lawyer to her home after a previous domestic abuse allegation in an effort to convince her to drop the charges, which she denied.

"No way. I would have never said that," Smith said Wednesday.

Charges were not filed against Zach Smith in 2015, and Courtney Smith said she was never given a reason why.

Zach Smith took to Twitter Wednesday to deny abusing his wife:

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for telling reporters at Big Ten Media Days that he had no knowledge of the 2015 allegations against Zach Smith.

Meyer later apologized for his response: "Unfortunately, at Big Ten Media Days on July 24, I failed on many of these fronts. My intention was not to say anything inaccurate or misleading. However, I was not adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues with the media, and I apologize for the way I handled those questions."

With Meyer suspended, offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as Ohio State's acting head coach.

Day will be the Buckeyes' head coach when they open the season against Oregon State on Saturday, and Meyer will be eligible to return for the Sept. 22 game against Tulane.