Manchester United to Reportedly Offer Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw New Contracts

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly keen to see both Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw sign new contracts at Old Trafford despite speculation surrounding their futures at the football club.

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, the Red Devils have offered Martial a five-year extension. That's despite the fact the Frenchman was ready to leave United in the summer transfer window.

"Woodward has remained adamant Martial is key to United's plans, having made him the most expensive teenager in history when signing him from Monaco for £36 million in 2015," Robson said. "Mourinho has been less convinced—reducing the forward to a fringe role in his squad following the signing of Alexis Sanchez in January."

Woodward is also said to be "equally intent" on keeping Shaw around, and the club have reportedly been preparing fresh terms for the left-back.

The defender's current deal at United is poised to expire next summer, as does Martial's. United do have the option to extend the latter's stay by a year, though.

Given the marginalisation both players have faced at times under Mourinho, the news does come as something of a surprise.

Alex Shaw of ESPN commented on what appear to be clashes at United in regards to Martial:

By getting two young players tied down, it would appear as if United are planning for the long term. And at this moment, it's not certain whether Mourinho has much longevity at the helm.

Not only is the Portuguese renowned for being a short-term coach, the Red Devils have started the campaign in sluggish fashion, losing their last two Premier League games to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Martial is looking at his situation through a long-term lens and he "believes he will outlast Mourinho" at the club. Wheeler noted that there is a feeling among the players and staff at United that defeat to Burnley on Sunday may spell the end of the coach's tenure.

Nevertheless, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News is unsure whether offering Martial an extension is the right step for United:

Meanwhile, Nooruddean Choudry of Joe.co.uk suggested Martial has been a little overhyped during his time on the fringes of the squad:

In fairness to the player, it's been a long time since he was given a regular run of games in a set position. Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford appear to be in direct competition with the Frenchman for a role on the left flank.

That continuity is something Shaw has benefited from recently, having started all three of United's matches in 2018-19 and impressed. If Martial gets the same trust following a contract extension, the Red Devils fans will surely see an uplift in performance.