Leicester City vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool face their toughest challenge of the 2018-19 Premier League season yet on Saturday, but the Reds will start the match against Leicester City as the clear betting favourites.

According to OddsShark.com, the league leaders are 13-20 favourites, while the Foxes sport odds of 4-1. A draw carries odds of 59-20 (Odds accurate as of Wednesday).

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET), with broadcasts available via Sky Sports (UK) and NBC Sports (U.S.).

Vardy-Less Foxes vs. On-Fire Reds

Liverpool have made the perfect start to the Premier League season, with three wins from their first three outings. The Reds have yet to concede a single goal and have also been doing damage at the other end of the pitch, leaving them tied for the best goal difference in the competition.

Leicester lost in Week 1 but have bounced back with consecutive wins and should provide a solid challenge at the King Power Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, they will be without arguably their best player. Jamie Vardy was sent off in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and took full responsibility afterwards, per Goal:

Sportswriter James Sharpe broke down the extent of the three-match ban:

With Vardy sidelined, the Foxes will have to find another striker to spearhead the attack. Former Manchester City man Kelechi Iheanacho could get the nod after scoring against Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Reds are unlikely to make changes compared to the team that beat Brighton & Hove Albion, as the side is clicking. The trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane should again lead the way, with Naby Keita, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum slotting in behind.

That would leave summer signing Fabinho on the bench once more, but the Brazilian will have ample time to earn his spot in the team.

Without Vardy to worry about, Liverpool will likely apply their usual high press, knowing the threat of the counter is less than it would have been with the former England international.

Leicester have conceded in two of their three outings so far, and while they should put up a decent fight, the Reds are favourites for a reason.

Prediction: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool