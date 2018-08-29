Usain Bolt Set for Central Coast Mariners Debut in Pre-Season Friendly

Tony Feder/Getty Images

Usain Bolt will likely play "some part" in the Central Coast Mariners' pre-season friendly against a Central Coast Select side on Friday, according to head coach Mike Mulvey.

The Jamaican sprint legend has been trialling with the A-League club this month, and Mulvey has confirmed Bolt is in his plans for the friendly, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"For this Friday, it comes down to what the fitness coaches tell me with regards to how his body's coping with the loading we've got at the moment. But I would imagine he's going to be playing some part on Friday. He can play in a number of positions, we'll see what best suits the team on Friday."

Per ESPN FC, Bolt admitted that, despite being an eight-time Olympic gold medallist, he will still be nervous if he gets a run out:

The 100 and 200-metre world-record holder is with the Mariners for an "indefinite training period" as he looks to reach his goal of playing professional football.

The 32-year-old retired from athletics in 2017 and has since trained with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and Norway's Stromsgodset.

The 2018-19 A-League season does not get under way until October. The Mariners face Brisbane Roar in their opener at the Suncorp Stadium on October 21.