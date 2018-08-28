Davide Zappacosta Reveals Inter Milan Interest, Hints at Chelsea Exit

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta has revealed Inter Milan tried to sign him earlier this summer, but he decided to remain at Stamford Bridge as he is currently happy in west London.

However, he added that if he continues to warm the bench under new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri, he will have to consider leaving the Premier League club, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t ESPN.co.uk):

"I want to try to give the coach food for thought, also because my objective is to remain in the reckoning for Italy. Inter sought me in the summer, but I am happy here. If I were not to play much, though, I'd think about [leaving]. Nobody likes being on the bench."

