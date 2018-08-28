Davide Zappacosta Reveals Inter Milan Interest, Hints at Chelsea Exit

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Davide Zappacosta of Chelsea in action during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on August 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta has revealed Inter Milan tried to sign him earlier this summer, but he decided to remain at Stamford Bridge as he is currently happy in west London.

However, he added that if he continues to warm the bench under new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri, he will have to consider leaving the Premier League club, per Corriere dello Sport (h/t ESPN.co.uk): 

"I want to try to give the coach food for thought, also because my objective is to remain in the reckoning for Italy. Inter sought me in the summer, but I am happy here. If I were not to play much, though, I'd think about [leaving]. Nobody likes being on the bench."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Dortmund Sign Barca's Alcacer on Loan

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Sign Barca's Alcacer on Loan

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Unshocking News: Chelsea’s Englishmen Are Staying at Least Until January

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Unshocking News: Chelsea’s Englishmen Are Staying at Least Until January

    The Pride of London
    via The Pride of London

    Attacking Football Prevails

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Attacking Football Prevails

    Chelsea Daft
    via Chelseadaft

    Real Madrid Renew Interest in Sterling

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Renew Interest in Sterling

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report