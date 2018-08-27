Premier League Table: Final Week 3 2018 Standings, Results and Week 4 Fixtures

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur piled further pressure on Manchester United and manager Jose Mourinho as they claimed a thrilling 3-0 victory at Old Trafford on Monday to wrap up Week 3's action in the Premier League.

The hosts were the better side in the first half but were left to rue crucial misses, particularly Romelu Lukaku shooting wide when he had rounded goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Two goals in three minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura early in the second half then left United reeling, and the Brazilian netted his second on the break six minutes from time to pile further misery on the home side.

The result puts Spurs alongside Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford with a perfect record at the top of the Premier League table. United, meanwhile, are already six points off the pace having lost two on the bounce.

Here are the full results from the third weekend of action in the 2018-19 season, along with Week 4's fixtures:

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United

Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Cardiff City

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Fulham 4-2 Burnley

Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Huddersfield Town

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Manchester United

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

United were largely abject in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton in Week 2. That was not the case again against Spurs despite the margin of victory.

They looked much sharper going forward and should have been ahead after 18 minutes when Lukaku rounded Lloris and had the goal gaping before him.

It was a tight angle, but for a player of the Belgian's quality it should have been a routine goal.

Instead he put it wide and, after 45 minutes of breathless action, the sides headed in for half time with the score at 0-0.

It did not stay that way for much longer. Kane netted another goal in August when he headed home Kieran Trippier's corner in the 50th minute.

And the brilliant Moura doubled the visitors' lead in the 52nd minute when he pounced on Christian Eriksen's squared delivery and swept home from 12 yards.

An inevitable period of United pressure followed and Spurs did look vulnerable. One goal from the hosts would have turned the momentum of the game on its head, but it never came.

Instead Moura put the icing on the cake for the visitors when he finished off a rapid break, shrugging off Chris Smalling in the process.

Oddly, Monday's defeat should not be as galling for United's fans as the loss to Brighton.

Mourinho's side showed verve and ambition in attack for long periods and the outcome could have been different if they had managed to get a goal in the first half.

What remains a huge concern, though, is United's ragged defence. Spurs were clinical with their chances, but arguably all three of their goals could have been prevented if the hosts had been better organised at the back.

Victor Lindelof was positionally dire after replacing the injured Phil Jones in the 58th minute, almost gifting goals to Dele Alli and Kane in quick succession midway through the second half.

And Smalling was passed much too easily by Moura for the final goal.

For Spurs, though, they continued their perfect start in emphatic fashion and will be confident of claiming a fourth win on the bounce at Watford next time out.