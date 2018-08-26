2018 Big Ten Football Odds: Ohio State, Wisconsin Favored to Win Conference

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The odds to win the 2018 Big Ten football title have been released, and Ohio State is on top of the list, followed by Wisconsin and Michigan.

OddsShark provided the full list of odds:

Wisconsin was the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the preseason Associated Press poll at No. 4, although Ohio State is right behind the squad at No. 5.

Penn State (No. 10), Michigan State (No. 11) and Michigan (No. 14) are also in the preseason Top 25, although Wisconsin is the only team to earn a first-place vote.

The Badgers finished last season with a 13-1 record, including a win in the Orange Bowl, and return many of their key players like quarterback Alex Hornibrook and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has a lot of turnover from last year's 12-2 squad, but oddsmakers are clearly trusting the talent on the roster.

Dwayne Haskins will presumably replace J.T. Barrett at quarterback, while players like J.K. Dobbins and Nick Bosa will ensure the team remains as good as ever. Head coach Urban Meyer's three-game suspension also won't impact any conference games.

With road games against Penn State and Michigan State, as well as a home contest against Michigan, the path to a Big Ten title will not be easy for the Buckeyes.