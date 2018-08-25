Ousmane Dembele Goal Sees Barcelona Past Real Valladolid in La Liga

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele's second-half goal saw Barcelona to a 1-0 win over a diligent Real Valladolid side on Saturday in La Liga.

The opening 45 minutes were farcical at times, as the players struggled on a pitch that was cutting up and full of huge divots. Dembele wasted Barcelona's best chance before the break after Lionel Messi set him up expertly.

The second half saw Dembele put Barca in front, though, as he latched on to a knockdown from Sergi Roberto and finished with a first-time shot.

Valladolid thought they'd equalised in stoppage time, but the video assistant referee dramatically ruled out Keko's goal.

Three points for the Blaugrana take them back to the top of La Liga on Saturday night after two games played.

Dembele Makes Case for Key Role

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

After an up-and-down first season with Barcelona and the arrival of Malcom this summer, there's plenty of pressure on Dembele to perform when he does get an opportunity. On Saturday he seized that chance.

The young Frenchman always looked the most likely player to break the deadlock in this encounter, impressing with his speed and dribbling. For the opening goal, he showed excellent predatory instincts too.

As relayed prior to the game, the goal came on a landmark day in Dembele's Barca career:

The challenge for Dembele will be maintaining these standards, as there were times last season when he'd put in a fine display and follow it up with an erratic one. Cules will be hopeful some serious competition for places can bring the best from their No. 11.

Pragmatic Barcelona Big Favourites for La Liga

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

While Barca were nowhere near their fluid best here, this type of display showed why they will be tough to top in La Liga this term yet again.

Since his appointment, manager Ernesto Valverde has added some steeliness to this team, and as noted by Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez, he made some smart tactical moves to help Barca get in front:

Valverde is also happy to shut games down when needed. Late on he made the decision to withdraw Dembele despite his bright performance and goal, introducing the tenacious Arturo Vidal into the action to stiffen up midfield.

That blend of solidity along with the attacking class provided by Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Dembele and Messi makes this Blaugrana side a fearsome proposition.

Valladolid Ready for La Liga, Pitch Is Not

After a draw with Girona last week and another committed display here, it's clear newly promoted Valladolid are well-equipped to perform well in La Liga. However, their pitch is clearly in need of some work.

As noted by The Spanish Football Podcast, the new surface was only put down in the days before the game:

The AS English account shared the following snap, showcasing just how much damage was being done to the pitch:

There were times during the match when simple passes along the floor became problematic for the players, as the ball would take wild diversions in different directions.

While it was more of a hindrance for Barcelona given their possession-based football, there were times when the home players were exasperated with its condition too. It's imperative the surface is better-suited to top-flight football for their next home fixture.

What's Next?

Barcelona face another newly promoted side next up, as they welcome Huesca to the Camp Nou on Sunday. Valladolid, meanwhile, head to the capital on Friday to take on Getafe.