Barcelona Transfer News: Kevin Kampl Rumours Emerge After Frenkie de Jong Blow

Barcelona have reportedly identified RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl as a possible transfer target following Frenkie de Jong's declaration he won't be joining the Catalans this summer.

As reported by Sport, De Jong has pledged his immediate future to Ajax, saying he'll remain in the Netherlands for the 2018-19 campaign.

De Jong was seen as Barcelona's priority target, but Kampl is now being mentioned as a possible alternative. According to the report, he's also been linked with Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has spent the last few seasons moving about in Germany, playing for Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig. He was a regular starter for the Red Bulls in 2017-18, with 22 starts in the Bundesliga.

The Slovenia international mostly stands out for his vision and positioning, playing at the base of midfield and distributing play. His defensive efforts are also regularly lauded, and while he's not someone who scores a lot, those occasions when he does tend to be special:

Kampl was seen as something of a flop at the Signal Iduna Park, but he's rediscovered the form that made him a sought-after prospect with his new club. While he has never lived up to the hype that accompanied him at Salzburg, he should be a good replacement for Naby Keita, who RB sold to Liverpool.

It's for that reason RB bought him, and it's hard to see the club parting ways with the Slovenian after just a single season, especially with Keita now in England. Kampl also seems perfectly happy with the Red Bulls, giving no indication he's interested in a move to a bigger club.

While he would make a fine Sergio Busquets backup, it's hard to see Kampl give up his current situation for a spot on the Barcelona bench. With limited time left in the summer transfer window, a transfer seems unlikely at this point.