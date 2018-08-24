Matt Harvey Won't Be Traded to Brewers After Being Claimed on Waivers

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds are apparently not in the business of helping out division foes.

Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported the Reds are not planning to trade Matt Harvey to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers claimed Harvey on revocable waivers and had until 1:30 p.m. ET to work out a trade.

Cincinnati also could have allowed Harvey to leave via waivers and saved $1.1 million for the remainder of the season.

Harvey has gone 6-5 with a 4.28 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 17 starts after coming over from the New York Mets. He's had his best month of the season in August, highlighted by 6.1 innings of four-hit shutout ball last week against the San Francisco Giants.

Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said the team approached Harvey about an extension but were rebuffed. Harvey is a free agent at the end of this season.

"He’s a free agent at the end of the year," Williams told reporters. "We understand that and are open to moving him if the appropriate deal comes along."

Harvey's impending free agent status made this seem like a no-brainer for the Reds, who are 56-72 and nowhere close to sniffing the playoffs. Even allowing Harvey to walk and getting nothing in return nets them $1.1 million—nothing to scoff at for a small-market team that's often pinching every penny.

Whatever player to be named later the Reds would have received for Harvey seems unlikely to be a high-level prospect.

So, more than anything, Cincy just passed on helping out a division rival at the cost of $1.1 million.