Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Manchester United have been installed as the favourites in their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, despite the superior form of the visitors.

Per Oddsshark.com, the Red Devils will start the match with odds of 111-100, compared to +251-100 for the visitors. Odds of a draw are +221-100 (odds accurate as of August 24).

The match will be played on Monday, August 27, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET). British viewers will be able to watch the match via Sky, while NBC will carry the contest for U.S. viewers.

Can United Avoid an Early-Season Crisis?

The Red Devils have played just two Premier League matches so far, but already, the mood has soured at Old Trafford. The 3-1 loss against lowly Brighton & Hove Albion came in embarrassing fashion, and it led to all kinds of questions regarding manager Jose Mourinho.

As shared by the Mirror's David Maddock, BeIN Sports' Richard Keys relayed "inside" information that indicated the squad has lost faith in the tactician:

United need a win, but unfortunately for them, their next opponents are in-form Spurs. Tottenham have made the perfect start to the season, with two wins from their first two fixtures.

Star striker Harry Kane―known for usually making slow starts to the season―has already gotten off the mark, and he took to Twitter after netting in the win over Fulham:

The team is without Heung-Min Son, who is away on international duty, but Lucas Moura has done a wonderful job replacing him so far. Defensively, Spurs have shown some early-season jitters, but overall, the squad has done just fine.

Perhaps most encouraging has been the form of full-backs Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies, who ran all over their respective opponents against Fulham. United's wide men struggled against Brighton, and they could be in for a far greater challenge on Monday.

Not everything has gone perfect for Spurs so far, however, as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Friday, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press:

United's top summer arrival, Fred, has yet to impress in his limited time with the club, and he'll have to turn things around in a hurry. His ability to win in the midfield trenches is crucial to creating space for Paul Pogba, as well as shield a defence that has made too many individual errors.

Prediction: United 1-1 Spurs