Report: Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Confirms He Will Not Join Barcelona This Summer

Report: Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Confirms He Will Not Join Barcelona This SummerAugust 23, 2018
Ajax star Frenkie de Jong has reportedly confirmed he will not be joining Barcelona this summer.
The 21-year-old spoke to Esporte Interativo's Marcelo Bechler after Ajax's 3-1 win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and said he will be remaining in the Netherlands for the forthcoming season "even though a move to Barca would be a huge leap forward in my career" (h/t Sport's Jesus Malagon).
Malagon added Barcelona are still holding on to a faint hope that Ajax will miss out on the UEFA Champions League this year by losing the reverse fixture with Kiev; in doing so, they would allow De Jong to leave this summer. Regardless, the Catalan giants are planning to reignite their interest in him at the end of the season.
The Dutchman is one of the rising stars in Ajax's talented young side and has shown himself to be a versatile operator who is capable of playing at centre-back or as a midfielder.
Last season, he laid on nine assists for his team-mates despite spending half the campaign playing in defence.
It's easy to see why Barcelona are interested in him. As OptaJohan demonstrated, much of Ajax's play runs through the youngster, while WhoScored.com illustrated his impressive ability on the ball:
OptaJohan @OptaJohan
100 - Frenkie de Jong had 100 touches, more than any other player in Ajax v Dynamo Kyiv - De Jong had 100+ touches in each of his last three games. Influential. https://t.co/3Asbldhjqr
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Frenkie de Jong: Of the 87 players to attempt 20 or more dribbles in 2018, De Jong has a better dribble success rate (95.5%) than any other player in the Eredivisie this season For more player stats -- https://t.co/bxHlmKwlDq https://t.co/2T7mbJT6uM
Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez admires De Jong, though after the arrivals of Arthur and Arturo Vidal this summer, the Barca fan is content to wait a year before his team signs the Netherland under-21 international:
Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117
Right now, I wouldn’t sign any other players for Barcelona and wait for De Jong next summer if Ajax doesn’t sell until the window closes. Club’s well covered in the middle now, Arthur will eventually start and Vidal will be key.
It seems as though he would be a superb fit at Barcelona, as he already boasts the technical ability needed to thrive at the Camp Nou.
He's still young, though, and he will likely play a much more important role at Ajax this year than he would with Barca.
Another season of first-team football to help him develop his game further will do him no harm, and he could make a good addition next year.
