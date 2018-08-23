Report: Ajax's Frenkie de Jong Confirms He Will Not Join Barcelona This Summer

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ajax star Frenkie de Jong has reportedly confirmed he will not be joining Barcelona this summer.

The 21-year-old spoke to Esporte Interativo's Marcelo Bechler after Ajax's 3-1 win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and said he will be remaining in the Netherlands for the forthcoming season "even though a move to Barca would be a huge leap forward in my career" (h/t Sport's Jesus Malagon).

Malagon added Barcelona are still holding on to a faint hope that Ajax will miss out on the UEFA Champions League this year by losing the reverse fixture with Kiev; in doing so, they would allow De Jong to leave this summer. Regardless, the Catalan giants are planning to reignite their interest in him at the end of the season.

The Dutchman is one of the rising stars in Ajax's talented young side and has shown himself to be a versatile operator who is capable of playing at centre-back or as a midfielder.

Last season, he laid on nine assists for his team-mates despite spending half the campaign playing in defence.

It's easy to see why Barcelona are interested in him. As OptaJohan demonstrated, much of Ajax's play runs through the youngster, while WhoScored.com illustrated his impressive ability on the ball:

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez admires De Jong, though after the arrivals of Arthur and Arturo Vidal this summer, the Barca fan is content to wait a year before his team signs the Netherland under-21 international:

It seems as though he would be a superb fit at Barcelona, as he already boasts the technical ability needed to thrive at the Camp Nou.

He's still young, though, and he will likely play a much more important role at Ajax this year than he would with Barca.

Another season of first-team football to help him develop his game further will do him no harm, and he could make a good addition next year.