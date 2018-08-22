Mississippi State OL Michael Story Suspended After Cruelty to Animals Charge

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will reportedly be without offensive lineman Michael Story for the foreseeable future after he was suspended indefinitely following his arrest Saturday.

Brett Hudson of The Dispatch reported the story, noting Story was arrested for a misdemeanor count of aggravated cruelty toward a cat or dog. Hudson cited an accusation in the complaint against Story that said the offensive lineman neglected to give a Great Dane named Kodak food or water for three days while keeping the animal in a bedroom for approximately a week.

Story is entering his junior season, although Hudson pointed out he hasn't started since he was a freshman in 2016 and was practicing with the second team prior to this suspension.

He came to Mississippi State as a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports.

The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 1 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.