Mississippi State OL Michael Story Suspended After Cruelty to Animals Charge

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 14: Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet is seen during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Davis Wade Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will reportedly be without offensive lineman Michael Story for the foreseeable future after he was suspended indefinitely following his arrest Saturday.

Brett Hudson of The Dispatch reported the story, noting Story was arrested for a misdemeanor count of aggravated cruelty toward a cat or dog. Hudson cited an accusation in the complaint against Story that said the offensive lineman neglected to give a Great Dane named Kodak food or water for three days while keeping the animal in a bedroom for approximately a week.

Story is entering his junior season, although Hudson pointed out he hasn't started since he was a freshman in 2016 and was practicing with the second team prior to this suspension.

He came to Mississippi State as a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports.

The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 1 against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

Related

    Mississippi State football player suspended indefinitely

    Mississippi State Football logo
    Mississippi State Football

    Mississippi State football player suspended indefinitely

    The Clarion Ledger
    via The Clarion Ledger

    Florida's 7 HCs Explain CFB's Most Chaotic State

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Florida's 7 HCs Explain CFB's Most Chaotic State

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    8 Rutgers Players Charged in Credit Card Fraud Scheme

    College Football logo
    College Football

    8 Rutgers Players Charged in Credit Card Fraud Scheme

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    🔊 Predicting the First Half of Regular Season

    Mississippi State Football logo
    Mississippi State Football

    🔊 Predicting the First Half of Regular Season

    Bulldogsportsradio
    via Bulldogsportsradio