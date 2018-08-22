Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Move Tipped Amid Barcelona Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has been tipped to leave Manchester United as rumours linking him with La Liga giants Barcelona increase, following a Twitter spat between the player's agent Mino Raiola and Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

The Times' Ian Whittell (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star) has reported the likelihood of Pogba moving on has "increased" after Scholes and Raiola tangled on social media on Tuesday.

Staplehurst referenced Whittell's report, saying "sources close to the player suggest he is set on a transfer to Barcelona." However, Staplehurst also noted "United are not expected to sanction a late shock sale for Pogba."

Scholes took Pogba to task after the Frenchman skippered United during a 3-2 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Speaking to Optus Sport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton), Scholes said: "There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Paul Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there. He had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent."

Raiola's response was swift and blunt:

His words will naturally only raise the volume on talk of Barca making a move. The links have been strong for most of the summer, with Metro's Sean Kearns reporting earlier his month Pogba is due a loyalty payment worth £3.4 million if he's still a United player beyond this summer's transfer window.

Earlier this month, Gianluca di Marzio (h/t James Benson of the Daily Express) reported Barcelona offered cash and players, including centre-back Yerry Mina and schemer Andre Gomes, in an attempt to reunite Pogba with former Juventus team-mate Arturo Vidal at the Camp Nou.

While United rebuffed the proposal, the Old Trafford club may have to rethink things if Raiola gets his client to clamour for the exit door before the transfer window closes in Spain on August 31.

Raiola brokered Pogba's then-world record £89 million switch from Turin to Manchester back in 2016 but has a strained relationship with United predating the deal.

Former Reds manager Sir Alex Ferguson was not a fan:

Raiola may be protecting his client's image, but his latest words have rung hollow with many who feel Scholes has a point about United's record buy:

This isn't the first time Scholes has levelled criticism Pogba's way. Back in December, Scholes questioned how Pogba is being deployed by manager Jose Mourinho, while working as a pundit for BT Sport (h/t James Robson of the Manchester Evening News): "Where's the Paul Pogba we saw at Juventus? The player they bought?"

Earlier this year, Scholes told talkSport (h/t Eurosport UK's Alexander Netherton) United should let Pogba leave if he is unhappy. If Raiola gets his way, Pogba may move on from the red half of Manchester sooner rather than later.

In fairness to Pogba, the player who won the FIFA World Cup with France this summer has generally delivered in the final third. He scored six goals and provided 11 assists last season and has netted a pair of penalties through two matches so far this campaign.

It's fair to say United's issues likely run deeper than Pogba and his temperament. A shaky defence is undermining the team, while injury and inconsistency have robbed the forward line of the flair and drive of Alexis Sanchez.

While Pogba can do more, the burden for improving United's fortunes isn't his alone, despite Scholes' views.