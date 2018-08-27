Monday Morning Digest: NFL Preseason Questions Left Unanswered

1 of 10

The answers to these questions will shape the season, determine who wins the Super Bowl and, for a few teams, chart the course for years to come:



Arizona Cardinals: Not to kick things off by babbling about "identity," but what is the Cardinals' identity—what do they plan to hang their hats on this year? The only enduring image from their preseason has been Josh Rosen digging shotgun snaps out of the turf.

Atlanta Falcons: Has Steve Sarkisian really become a better play-caller? Matt Ryan and the first-team offense spent much of the preseason settling for field goals and fourth-down stops in the red zone. The returns of Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman could change that, or this could be another year of coming up just short.

Baltimore Ravens: Let's skip the New Improved Flacco stuff and point out that Justin Tucker is 0-for-4 on 50-plus-yard field goals in the preseason. Did the Ravens finally burn out their most reliable scoring weapon?

Buffalo Bills: Has any team coming off a playoff appearance ever looked more like a first-year expansion team from a talent standpoint?

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers lost yet another tackle (Jeremiah Sirles) to injury in an otherwise strong performance against the Patriots. Will line injuries doom Cam Newton to another year of somersaulting for first downs while getting criticized for not staying in the pocket?

Chicago Bears: When did Mitchell Trubisky become Peyton Manning and need only 18 preseason pass attempts to master a new system? (We'll get into Matt Nagy's decision to shrink-wrap the starters more in a later segment.)

Cincinnati Bengals: If the rebuilt offensive line, Joe Mixon and even John Ross turn the corner this year and the Bengals still hover just above .500, will management finally decide Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton have been the ones limiting the franchise for all these years?

Cleveland Browns: Did you really think we could boil the Browns' preseason down to just one question?

Dallas Cowboys: Jason Garrett's blueprint for winning games is "brutalize opponents between the tackles and hope the rest sorts itself out," so what happens if center Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre syndrome) and/or guard Zack Martin (knee) miss significant chunks of the season?

Denver Broncos: The Case Keenum-led offense—bolstered by youngsters like Royce Freeman, Courtland Sutton and Jake Butt—looks pretty good. But is "pretty good" good enough for more than a .500 finish now that the defense has slipped a notch?

Detroit Lions: Has anything changed?

Green Bay Packers: The Packers averaged 2.8 yards per rush in the preseason. Will the running game arrive when it matters? Because that hasn't happened very often in the past.

Houston Texans: What if everyone jumped the gun heralding Deshaun Watson as a superstar?

Indianapolis Colts: The organization seemed to spend all last year crossing its fingers for Andrew Luck instead of making sure there was a team around him when he returned. Even if he's all the way back, will we be left wondering why there's no talent around him?

Jacksonville Jaguars: If Blake Bortles is as bad as he has looked this preseason, do the Jaguars go from Super Bowl contenders to the 2016-17 Broncos?

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes looks poised to throw for 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns but with 20 interceptions and 40 sacks. Are Andy Reid and the Chiefs OK with that?

Los Angeles Chargers: They appear to have overcome the injury whammy and the kicker whammy. Does that make them a Super Bowl contender, or did we miss another whammy somewhere?

Los Angeles Rams: From the big-name signings to the Aaron Donald mess to zero preseason snaps for the first-team offense, no team has taken this many different risks in an offseason since Chip Kelly's Eagles. Do the Rams see the similarity, and if so, why aren't they terrified?

Miami Dolphins: Besides Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill playing out the string until they are fired/replaced, what's the point?

Minnesota Vikings: Are they really any better this year?

New England Patriots: Can they remain The Patriots with a pass defense that looked as leaky against the Panthers on Friday as it did in the Super Bowl?

New Orleans Saints: With their healthy roster, balance on both sides of the ball and Drew Brees, are they the team to beat in the NFC?

New York Giants: If Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley combine for 3,000 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns but the Giants go 6-10, is that a successful season?

New York Jets: Sam Darnold may be ready for the starting lineup, but is the starting lineup—particularly the offensive line—ready for Darnold?

Oakland Raiders: Does Jon Gruden plan to swerve away from the concrete wall he's driving the franchise straight toward anytime soon?

Philadelphia Eagles: Their preseason has been a rolling catastrophe. Can Carson Wentz's return (and Jason Peters' return, Nelson Agholor's return, etc.) solve all the problems that cropped up in the last month?

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers are deeper in the secondary and at the skill positions than they have been in years. Does that mean a return to the Super Bowl, or will they find another way to come up just short?

San Francisco 49ers: Will Jimmy Garoppolo's coronation be spoiled by receivers who can't quite haul in his passes and a backfield that doesn't offer much support from the running game?

Seattle Seahawks: How long will it take for the semipositive developments of the preseason—solid offensive line play, strong performances by aging vets like Brandon Marshall and Erik Walden—to come undone once opponents actually start game-planning?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will head coach Dirk Koetter survive the almost inevitable 0-3 start?

Tennessee Titans: Can the franchise take another step if it turns out that Marcus Mariota is trapped in a permanent quarterback preadolescence in which "next year" is always his breakout year?

Washington Redskins: From Alex Smith to Adrian Peterson, Washington keeps getting older without getting better. Is Jay Gruden trying a little too hard to be his brother?