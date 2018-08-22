Khalil Mack Trade Rumors: Jets Have Expressed Interest in Raiders Star

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The New York Jets are reportedly interested in bolstering their pass rush in a major way with the 2018 season approaching.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets inquired about the availability of Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack. Mehta described Mack, who is holding out and has not reported to training camp, as "disgruntled," suggesting another team may be able to pry him from the Raiders via trade.

There are still obstacles for the Jets to clear if they are actually going to land Mack, especially since Mehta pointed out the Raiders said they won't trade him even though his holdout has reached 27 days. Oakland hasn't even given permission to other teams to discuss contract extensions with Mack's representatives if they were going to trade for him.

"Mack, scheduled to make $13.8 million on his fifth-year option, is looking to become the first non-quarterback to make $20 million per year," Mehta wrote of the contract situation.

While trading for him will apparently be difficult if even possible, he has the talent to completely transform a defense. Mack is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro member who won the 2016 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and is just 27 years old.

What's more, he is durable and is yet to miss a game since he entered the league.

Mack has 40.5 career sacks in four years and reached double digits in the category in each of the last three seasons. His mere presence boosts the entire defensive front seeing how he is almost impossible to block with one offensive lineman, which opens rush holes for teammates.

New York desparately needs a better pass rush as well considering it was 28th in sacks last year and 29th in 2016. Mack would immediately bolster those numbers in 2018 and beyond if the Jets were able to sign him to a long-term deal.