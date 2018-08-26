Eric Decker Announces Retirement from NFL After 8-Year Career

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Wide receiver Eric Decker announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons Sunday on Instagram.

Decker, 31, was attempting to make the New England Patriots roster but had not been impressive in camp. He played the 2017 season with the Tennessee Titans, making 54 receptions for 563 yards and one touchdown.

"It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff."

Signed earlier this month to a one-year contract, Decker struggled to make an impact. He did not play at all with the first-team offense and had a drop when he played with the second team in the Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Decker finishes his career with 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns. He played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in addition to Tennessee.