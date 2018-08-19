Cowboys Rumors: DAL Hoping Zack Martin Is Back for Week 1 After Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys warming up before a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 38-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin didn't suffer ligament damage to his left knee in Saturday's 21-13 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

According to Pelissero, Martin has a hyperextended knee and a bone bruise. The Dallas Morning News' David Moore had reported the Cowboys received "encouraging" results from an MRI on Martin's knee and that they're hopeful he'll be available for Week 1 of the 2018 regular season.

Dallas opens the year Sept. 9 on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Martin is coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl season in 2017. He's a big reason the Cowboys ranked fourth in adjusted line yards last season, per Football Outsiders.

The 27-year-old sat third in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end ranking of the top offensive guards.

"When he engages, Martin latches onto his defender like an octopus and starts pushing back right away," B/R's Doug Farrar wrote. "He's able to match aggression with technique, making him one of the best power-blockers of his generation."

The fact Martin avoided a more serious knee injury is great news for the Cowboys, who signed him to a six-year, $84 million extension in June.

Martin's streak of 64 straight starts may not be in imminent danger either. Since Dallas selected him 16th overall in the 2014 draft, he has yet to miss a game in the NFL.

