Travis Frederick Announces That He's Been Diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The 27-year-old issued a statement on his status via Twitter:

Per the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disease that attacks nerves, with weakness and tingling in extremities among the symptoms. Frederick has been seeking medical treatment for stingers.

A first-round pick in 2013, Frederick has not missed a game in his five seasons in the NFL. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and earned first team All-Pro honors in 2016 as well as second-team honors in 2014 and 2015. He signed a six-year, $56.4 million extension prior to the 2016 season that made him the highest-paid center in the league.

Before the lineman revealed his condition, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported that it is possible Frederick may be shut down for the remainder of the preseason. However, no official timetable was given in the Twitter statement.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that a mild case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome can be taken care of quickly but a serious case may take months.

Dallas opens the season Sept. 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Joey Looney, a fourth-round pick in 2012, would likely start at center if Frederick is unable to play.