Pete Carroll Confirms Injured Doug Baldwin Will Be Ready for Opener vs. Broncos

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Tuesday that wide receiver Doug Baldwin will play in the team's regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.

Baldwin has missed both of Seattle's preseason games with a left knee injury, but according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, Carroll said, "[H]e's going to be there for the opener."

Carroll suggested Baldwin could also play in Seattle's final preseason game against the Oakland Raiders next week: "He's doing really well. He's really excited about coming back. He's running. He'll want to play next week. We'll just get back out here and make that determination next week."

The 29-year-old Baldwin has been the Seahawks' unquestioned top receiver since 2014, and he came into his own in 2015 when he led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions.

Baldwin has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and he finished 2017 with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns.

That followed his career-high 94 grabs for 1,128 yards in 2016.

Baldwin's impending return is huge for the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson, since there are question marks throughout the receiving corps.

Veteran Brandon Marshall is coming off an injury-plagued 2017 season with the New York Giants, Tyler Lockett has never caught more than 51 passes in a season and Jaron Brown is in his first year with the team after heading over from the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle also lost tight end Jimmy Graham to the Green Bay Packers in free agency, meaning Baldwin could be an even bigger factor in the red zone.

Carroll's update is a positive sign for Baldwin, who hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2012.