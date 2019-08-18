Reds' Joey Votto Placed on 10-Day IL with Back Injury

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Joey Votto's injury woes have cropped back up, as the Cincinnati Reds star was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a back injury.

Votto missed an extended stretch last year for the first time since 2014. The 35-year-old was placed on the 10-day injury list on Aug. 17 last season with a right leg contusion. He originally suffered the injury after being hit by a pitch from then-Washington Nationals reliever Ryan Madson 13 days earlier.

Votto returned on Aug. 30 and looked like the same hitter he was before going down.

Votto's power was down last year with just 12 homers and a .419 slugging percentage, but the six-time All-Star led the National League with a .417 on-base percentage. He's once again getting on base at a decent clip in 2019, but the rest of his offensive production is down with a .262/.352/.410 slash line.

The Reds could turn to Josh VanMeter at first base until Votto is able to return to the lineup.