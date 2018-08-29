College Football Picks: Week 1 Predictions for Every Game

8 of 10

Richmond (0-0) at Virginia (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Virginia is fighting to emerge from the cellar of the ACC, and Bronco Mendenhall's club should open the campaign with a victory. Richmond lost Kyle Lauletta to the NFL, and upsets of this caliber typically don't happen without terrific quarterback play.

Prediction: Virginia 31, Richmond 14

Elon (0-0) at South Florida (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Last season, Elon put together a remarkable turnaround and improved from two wins to eight. Historically, though, the Phoenix have been overwhelmed by FBS competition. South Florida has a fascinating story with two-time transfer QB Blake Barnett making his debut, but that'll probably be the only headline worth remembering.

Prediction: South Florida 48, Elon 6

Old Dominion (0-0) at Liberty (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Former Buffalo and Kansas coach Turner Gill is helping Liberty make the transition to the FBS. His first matchup is a clash with Old Dominion, which is full of experience but short on efficient quarterback play. Liberty's Stephen Calvert, on the other hand, threw for 29 touchdowns with only six picks last year. Advantage, Flames.

Prediction: Liberty 28, Old Dominion 24

North Carolina A&T (1-0) at East Carolina (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Not only did North Carolina A&T kick off 2018 with a 20-17 win over Jacksonville State, but the program defeated Kent State in 2016 and Charlotte last year. This isn't an automatic win for East Carolina. In fact, we're riding with the FCS power over the shaky FBS squad because of quarterback Lamar Raynard and the loaded offense.

Prediction: North Carolina A&T 30, East Carolina 23

Fordham (0-0) at Charlotte (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Honestly? No idea what to expect from Charlotte. The saving grace for the 49ers in Week 1 is that Fordham struggled immensely on defense last season and might not improve a whole lot. Charlotte needs to run the ball effectively to escape with a win.

Prediction: Charlotte 23, Fordham 20

Delaware State (0-0) at Buffalo (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Trapped in this monstrously dull 6 p.m. slate is the season opener for Buffalo, a quietly fun roster. Delaware State allowed a combined 138 points to Missouri and West Virginia over the last two seasons, and Buffalo uses a similar attack. Expect plenty of points from quarterback Tyree Jackson, wideout Anthony Johnson and the Bulls.

Prediction: Buffalo 56, Delaware State 7

South Carolina State (0-0) at Georgia Southern (0-0), 6 p.m. ET

Historically, Georgia Southern has been most successful while running a triple-option offense. The current staff wants to run it from shotgun rather than under center, and it should help the Eagles get past South Carolina State. But this season as a whole? We'll see how Game 1 goes.

Prediction: Georgia Southern 28, South Carolina State 14

Grambling (0-0) at Louisiana (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Get ready for a whole lot of offense from Louisiana, which has a new coach in Billy Napier and a plethora of returning skill-position talent. Grambling certainly has the talent to spring an upset, but its overhauled secondary will likely be a problem against Napier's balanced, uptempo spread.

Prediction: Louisiana 37, Grambling 24

VMI (0-0) at Toledo (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Toledo boasts an impressive receiving corps, so the season-long question is whether Mitch Guadagni can adequately replace Logan Woodside. In the short term, that pass-catching group should waltz past a VMI program that has lost 17 straight games.

Prediction: Toledo 56, VMI 7

SE Missouri State (0-0) at Arkansas State (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

This isn't an ideal time for Southeast Missouri State to be rebuilding its defense. Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen threw for 37 touchdowns last year, and Warren Wand has more than 2,000 career rushing yards. Make sure the lights on the scoreboard are working in Jonesboro.

Prediction: Arkansas State 48, SE Missouri State 20

Mercer (0-0) at Memphis (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Arizona State transfer Brady White won the starting quarterback job in Memphis, which should know better than to overlook Mercer. The Bears only lost 24-10 at Auburn early last year. Memphis' offensive talent will win the day, but Mercer will hang around for a while.

Prediction: Memphis 41, Mercer 21

Central Arkansas (0-0) at Tulsa (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Tulsa is a wild card, and the offense's inconsistency makes the opener interesting. Central Arkansas, though it has a new quarterback in Breylin Smith, is loaded at running back. Contain that three-headed monster, and the Golden Hurricane win. If not, they'll be the victims of an FCS upset.

Prediction: Tulsa 30, Central Arkansas 24

Louisiana Tech (0-0) at South Alabama (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic is the C-USA favorite, but Louisiana Tech shouldn't be far behind if the rushing attack overcomes two major losses. That's also the story in this contest, since South Alabama has an experienced secondary but concerns up front.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 35, South Alabama 23

Jackson State (0-0) at Southern Miss (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Southern Miss lost a trio of dynamic producers in running back Ito Smith and wide receivers Korey Robertson and Allenzae Staggers, quarterback Kwadra Griggs is suspended and quarterback Keon Howard transferred. There's a whole lot of uncertainty surrounding the Golden Eagles, so even an average Jackson State team should be able to stay within striking distance.

Prediction: Southern Miss 27, Jackson State 20

Indiana (0-0) at Florida International (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Butch Davis has FIU heading in the right direction, and a home date with Indiana is interesting. As one would expect, the Hoosiers still have a clear talent advantage. That, combined with FIU's uncertain QB and overhauled back seven, will be the difference, but the Panthers are capable of turning some heads in this tilt.

Prediction: Indiana 28, FIU 20

Nicholls (0-0) at Kansas (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Ah, yes, another year of Kansas fielding a football team. The defense should be competent enough to give the Jayhawks multiple cracks at an early lead, but who trusts this offense? Nicholls nearly beat Georgia in 2016, gave Texas A&M a four-quarter fight last season and returns 16 starters. There's an upset brewing.

Prediction: Nicholls 24, Kansas 19

South Dakota (0-0) at Kansas State (0-0), 7 p.m. ET

Kansas State is never flashy. The season opener might not look great, either. But as the game drags on, the Wildcats should wear down South Dakota and slowly break it open. Their running game will be too much for the visitors to handle.

Prediction: Kansas State 37, South Dakota 17

Northern Arizona (0-0) at UTEP (0-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

UTEP supporters hope first-year coach Dana Dimel can bring some of that Bill Snyder magic to town. It appears Ryan Metz and Kai Locksley will be sharing the offense, and that two-quarterback system can survive Northern Arizona's mediocre defense. But moving forward, the Miners will need some clarity at the position.

Prediction: UTEP 38, Northern Arizona 21