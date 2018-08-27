Nick Fitzgerald Suspended for Mississippi State's Opener vs. Stephen F. Austin

Jim Lytle/Associated Press

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald won't suit up for the team during Saturday's season opener against Stephen F. Austin.

Per Saturday Down South's Jake Rili, Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead announced Fitzgerald has been suspended for a violation of team rules back in March.

Heading into his senior season, Fitzgerald has been Mississippi State's starting quarterback for the past two years.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-11 since 2016 in games Fitzgerald has played. His junior year came to a premature end when he suffered an ankle injury in the regular-season finale against Mississippi.

Mississippi State is starting this season ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25, its first time ranked in the AP preseason poll since 2011.

Fitzgerald threw for 1,782 yards, ran for 984 yards and accounted for 29 touchdowns in 2017. He will be eligible to return on Sept. 8 against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.