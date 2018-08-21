Chelsea Reportedly to Offer Eden Hazard Deal Amid Barcelona, Real Madrid Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly offer Eden Hazard a new contract worth £300,000 per week as they bid to secure his future amid speculation he is wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. 

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Blues want to reopen talks with the winger after their negotiations with him were paused over the summer as he helped Belgium to third place at the FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old is contracted until 2020 but is said to welcome the possibility of signing for either Barca or Real.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    What Would Happen If Man Utd and City Swapped Managers?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What Would Happen If Man Utd and City Swapped Managers?

    Planet Football
    via Planet Football

    'I'll Prove Everyone Wrong' - Bolt Completes 1st Tryouts in Australia

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'I'll Prove Everyone Wrong' - Bolt Completes 1st Tryouts in Australia

    Perform
    via AS.com

    Report: Man Utd Not Considering Zidane

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Not Considering Zidane

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Man Utd & Woodward Have to Back Mourinho, Says Neville

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd & Woodward Have to Back Mourinho, Says Neville

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports