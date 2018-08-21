Chelsea Reportedly to Offer Eden Hazard Deal Amid Barcelona, Real Madrid Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will reportedly offer Eden Hazard a new contract worth £300,000 per week as they bid to secure his future amid speculation he is wanted by La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Blues want to reopen talks with the winger after their negotiations with him were paused over the summer as he helped Belgium to third place at the FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old is contracted until 2020 but is said to welcome the possibility of signing for either Barca or Real.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.