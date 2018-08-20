Claudio Bravo Reportedly Could Miss Season With Achilles Injury From Training

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Claudio Bravo is in danger of missing the rest of the season after reportedly suffering an injury during a training session on Monday. Manchester City's backup goalkeeper injured his Achilles, according to Goal's Sam Lee, who noted "City sources fear he will be out of action for several months."

Lee also pointed out how a lengthy absence for Bravo would make Ederson the Citizens' only fit senior keeper.

Lee relayed the content of a tweet from Bravo on Monday evening: "It doesn’t matter what happened, or how bad it seems today, life goes on, and tomorrow no doubt will be better."

Meanwhile, the club later confirmed the injury on social media:

City's next choice to cover for Brazil international Ederson would be academy stopper Daniel Grimshaw. There aren't many options aside from 20-year-old Grimshaw since the Premier League champions offloaded Angus Gunn and loaned out Aro Muric, per Lee.

Yet the most significant move was allowing Joe Hart to leave. Despite winning a pair of titles with City, Hart never fit the plans of manager Pep Guardiola, who prefers his keepers to be comfortable in possession.

Loan spells at Torino and West Ham United the last two seasons indicated the end was nigh for Hart in Manchester. Time was officially called on his City career when he moved to Burnley in a permanent deal for £3.5 million earlier this summer.

Guardiola may come to regret selling Hart if Bravo is on the treatment table for long. The latter struggled mightily as a starter during the 2016-17 campaign, but rebounded to help City win the Carabao Cup last season.

Bravo also started when the Citizens beat Chelsea in the FA Community Shield recently. Losing him has weakened a key position, and while they have the superior attacking resources any team in the division, City's title defence could well hinge on Ederson avoiding injury.