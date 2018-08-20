Jurgen Klopp Says Loris Karius' UCL Criticism Almost Blocked Alisson Signing

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp chats with Loris Karius following the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on April 7, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he was tempted to persevere with Loris Karius as his goalkeeper and not sign Alisson this summer after seeing the criticism leveled at the former for his errors in last season's UEFA Champions League final. 

Karius' mistakes in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in May were costly and likely influenced the club's decision to sign Alisson from AS Roma for £65 million, which was a record fee spent on a goalkeeper at the time. However, Klopp told Kicker (h/t Liverpool Echo's Sam Carroll) he almost stuck with German compatriot Karius: 

"We simply identified another 'keeper, who is better, and signed him.

"I didn't tell Karius what he wanted to hear, but how it is. The Champions League final had nothing to do with us getting Alisson. Even if he had won it and Alisson would have been on the market we would have still signed him.

"How the people reacted negatively to Karius after the final, tried to isolate him, almost made me not get Alisson and rather stick it out with Karius. But we had to be professional. Our job is to have the best players on every position.

"[Karius] is now 25, at an age, in which 'keepers keep improving. All the best 'keepers make mistakes. But sometimes timing is important in life. If Loris makes a mistake now it isn't cool. In eight years nobody will care. We are totally happy with him."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

