Sergio Busquets Reportedly Agrees Improved Barcelona Contract

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona midfield talisman Sergio Busquets has reportedly agreed an improved contract at the Camp Nou that will see him rewarded for his fine form with the Blaugrana.

Busquets' current deal is due to run until the summer of 2021—with the option of a further two years—and Marca's Luis F. Rojo reported he's agreed a bump in pay without altering the duration of his deal.

According to Rojo, Busquets' new contract will boost his standing among Barca's owners and puts him in the club's "second tier" of earners behind the likes of Lionel Messi.

The 30-year-old's improved terms come as reward for the crucial, if sometimes understated, role he plays in Barca's lineup.

He holds a place among the club's most decorated members, per broadcaster Deji Faremi:

Busquets' job doesn't always call for glamour, but the ease with which he goes about it as one of the elite holding playmakers is proof he is a vital figure at the Camp Nou.

And the Blaugrana board, as well as manager Ernesto Valverde, know the value he adds to the squad judging by their eagerness to boost his earnings and convince him of a long-term future in Catalonia.

Busquets moved to Barcelona's academy as a teenager in 2005 and made his senior debut for the club three years later. It's no coincidence his stay has coincided with one of the most successful periods in Barca history, comprising seven La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League crowns, three FIFA Club World Cups, six Copa del Rey wins and more.

The veteran possesses rare class and a playing style that's suited to take him well into his thirties with minimal loss in quality.

Sportswriter Andrew Gaffney underlined his constant class when Busquets returned for pre-season this summer:

For all the obvious appeal of players such as Messi, Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele, many in Catalonia would agree Busquets is as crucial a component to the club's plans as any other in the squad.

Few players in the world offer the same nerve-settling presence in the middle of the park that he does. No Barcelona player averaged more passes per league game last season than Busquets (72.3) last season, per WhoScored.com. In fact, Real Madrid duo Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos were the only players to do so.

Busquets will be 32 at the end of his current contract, and he'll be approaching his 35th birthday at the end of his agreement if the club take up their option of extending his deal by a further two years until 2023.

There appears little chance of Busquets leaving Barcelona for another outfit, but the club have wisely opted to reward their metronome nonetheless.