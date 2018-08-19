Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Discusses Jerome Boateng Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jerome Boateng could leave Bayern Munich and move to Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the summer transfer window.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness discussed Boateng's future with Sky News (h/t BBC Sport): "Jerome has told [chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge he wants a change. It's 50-50. We'll be happy if he stays; he is a fantastic player. [If he goes,] I believe it will be Paris."

Hoeness also said a "decision will be reached in the next few weeks."

