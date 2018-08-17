Real President Florentino Perez Reportedly Prepared to Pay €300M for Neymar

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly prepared to pay €300 million (£269 million) to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain as he is "desperate" to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Alejandro Alcazar of Sport, Perez is holding out hope that PSG are sanctioned by UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules and are forced into selling Neymar, in which case Real are ready to break the world record transfer fee to snap him up.

Real sold Ronaldo, 33, to Juve for £100 million earlier this summer but have yet to bring in a replacement for the Portuguese star, who averaged 50 goals a season in his nine campaigns with the club.

The 26-year-old Neymar is one of the few players in world football who could potentially fill Ronaldo's boots at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He was immediately touted by many as a potential target for Los Blancos after Ronaldo's departure to Turin.

But, with only two weeks remaining until the transfer window closes, Real are running out of time to negotiate a deal.

And PSG are unlikely to be willing to let the Brazilian go for any amount of money given they only signed him last summer from Barcelona for £200 million.

Per Alcazar, UEFA's investigations into PSG's suspect sponsorship deals will come to a close at the end of August, and Perez is ready to swoop for Neymar should the French champions receive severe enough sanctions.

It seems like a long shot from Real, both that PSG will be punished severely enough that they are forced into selling Neymar or, even if they are, that Los Blancos will have the time to strike a deal before the transfer window closes.

But what does seem clear is that Perez's ambitions of signing Neymar have not been dampened, and assuming no deal goes through this month, Real's interest in the former Barca man is likely to emerge again in January and next summer.