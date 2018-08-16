Sam Darnold Fails to Impress as Alex Smith, Redskins Beat Jets

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins earned their first victory of the 2018 preseason with a 15-13 win over the New York Jets at FedEx Field.

Dustin Hopkins kicked five field goals for Washington, including the game-winner as time expired after a strong two-minute drill from Kevin Hogan.

Alex Smith went 4-of-6 for 48 passing yards in his Redskins debut.

Sam Darnold started for the Jets but was more inconsistent than his first time out, finishing 8-of-11 for 62 yards with an interception in the loss. Teddy Bridgewater was the team's better quarterback while going 10-of-15 for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception, although he couldn't pull out the win.

Sam Darnold Unable to Pull Away in Jets Quarterback Battle

The No. 3 overall draft pick was one of the biggest stars in the entire NFL during the first week of preseason games, but things weren't as easy for Darnold in Week 2.

The young player had a lot of good moments, making quick decisions and leading the offense with a couple of extended drives in the first half.

Trevor Matich of ESPN saw all the positive traits we have come to expect from Darnold since his days at USC:

Unfortunately, he also struggled at times under pressure while taking two sacks. He also threw his first interception of his career while trying to squeeze the ball into a tight window.

Although the pick came on a fourth-down play, the decision was still a bad one and ended up being the final throw of his night.

Meanwhile, Bridgewater followed his strong first game with another quality effort against the Redskins.

He did have one bad interception and was mostly playing against second- and third-team defenders, but the Jets scored 10 points when he was on the field compared to three from Darnold. This included the team's only touchdown drive thanks to a great catch from Charone Peake:

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman had a bold prediction about the team:

Darnold still has a chance to earn the starting spot by Week 1, but the veteran outplayed the rookie in this game.

Redskins Have a Clear RB Problem Without Derrius Guice

We got a brief look at part of the Redskins offense—there were no Trent Williams, Jordan Reed or Chris Thompson, among others—but in that time there was both good and bad.

On the plus side, Smith lived up to expectations in his debut with the team. He played just one drive but sliced up the defense while showing chemistry with his teammates:

Unfortunately, Washington couldn't get into the end zone in the first half with either Smith or Colt McCoy leading the offense, and that didn't change in the second half with Hogan under center.

Cam Sims nearly scored a touchdown in the first half, but it was called back because of an illegal formation.

The biggest problem was the run game, which was an expected issue after rookie and projected starter Derrius Guice tore his ACL last Thursday. The problems at the position were only exacerbated when Samaje Perine injured his ankle on his only run.

Rob Kelley was the primary runner with the first team and finished with just 17 yards on seven carries. Kapri Bibbs also got some early snaps but ended up with six rushing yards on five attempts, although he did add five catches for 45 yards.

Martez Carter (seven carries for 45 yards) was among the game's breakout players, but it will still be an uphill battle for him to make the team.

Although Smith is a proven quarterback, he is more effective when the rushing attack holds up its end of the bargain. This is especially true in the red zone where the passing windows get smaller.

Without Guice, the rest of this offense will need be better.

Young Alabama Duo Will Transform Redskins Defense

Washington ranked 27th in the NFL in points allowed last season with a run defense that was the worst in the league.

The addition of rookie first-round pick Daron Payne and the return of last year's first-round pick, Jonathan Allen, could make an enormous difference in 2018 if Thursday's game is any indication.

Allen came through with three tackles in the first half, including one for a loss, while helping open things up for teammates on the defensive front.

Payne showed what he can do with a sack of Darnold:

Considering Allen played just five games last season, he is almost a new addition. Payne also doesn't look like he'll need much time to adjust, especially playing next to his former Alabama teammate.

Add Matthew Ioannidis, and this defensive line could be a formidable unit.

What's Next?

Both teams will likely get a better look at their starters in the third preseason game next week in what is usually a dress rehearsal for the regular season. The Redskins will host the Denver Broncos next Friday while the Jets will have their rivalry game against the New York Giants on the same night.