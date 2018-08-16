Juventus Reportedly Set to Complete Transfer of Arsenal Starlet Stephy Mavididi

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly set to sign Arsenal youngster Stephy Mavididi on a four-year contract.

Paul Joyce of The Times said on Thursday that the 20-year-old forward will make the switch to the Italian champions after the club had tracked him for some time:

According to James Benge of the Evening Standard, Juventus are set to pay around £500,000 to get this one over the line.

It's added that Mavididi flew to Turin on Thursday to take part in a medical for his new club, although the youngster will not immediately be part of the Bianconeri senior set-up alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Instead his acquisition is understood to be part of a recruitment drive for the Juventus' Under-23 team, who are becoming the first B team to compete in Serie C for 88 years after being offered a place by the Italian federation," it's suggested.

Benge added that Mavididi is set to get "ample opportunity to impress" in the set-up, in addition to an increased salary to what he currently picks up at the Emirates Stadium.

He also noted that a number of Arsenal's most promising young players have been attracting interest from some of the biggest names on the continent:

Arsenal Youth writer Jeorge Bird can see why Arsenal are happy to let Mavididi move on at this stage in his career, though:

Mavididi has yet to play a senior game for the Gunners, although has impressed in the academy.

He has also had two loan spells at Charlton Athletic, including the second half of the 2017-18 campaign in which he scored two goals in 12 appearances; he also had a stint at Preston North End, where injuries limited him to just 10 outings.

The striker joined Arsenal's academy in 2015 and has featured for England at youth level, representing the U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams.