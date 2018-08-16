Carabao Cup Round 2 Draw: Everton to Face Rotherham, West Ham Play Wimbledon

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty Images

Everton were handed a home draw against Rotherham United in Round 2 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

West Ham United, meanwhile, face a potentially testing encounter away from home against third-tier AFC Wimbledon. Brighton will also take on Southampton in an all-top-flight encounter.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is poised to come up against one of his former clubs, as the Foxes face Fleetwood Town at the King Power Stadium.

The teams competing in European competition this season, including defending champions Manchester City, will enter the tournament in Round 3.

Here is the Round 2 draw in full.

Northern Section

Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town

Leeds United vs. Preston

Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolves

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

Doncaster Rovers vs. Blackpool

Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa

Hull City vs. Derby County

Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale

Everton vs. Rotherham United

Blackburn Rovers vs. Lincoln City

West Brom vs. Mansfield Town

Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town

Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town

Southern Section

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton

Queens Park Rangers vs. Bristol Rovers

Wimbledon vs. West Ham United

Fulham vs. Exeter City

Wycombe Wanderers vs. Forest Green Rovers

Cardiff City vs. Norwich City

Millwall vs. Plymouth Argyle

Brentford vs. Cheltenham Town

Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace

Newport County vs. Oxford United

Bournemouth vs. MK Dons

Reading vs. Watford