Carabao Cup Round 2 Draw: Everton to Face Rotherham, West Ham Play Wimbledon

Carabao Cup Round 2 Draw: Everton to Face Rotherham, West Ham Play WimbledonAugust 16, 2018
Everton were handed a home draw against Rotherham United in Round 2 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
West Ham United, meanwhile, face a potentially testing encounter away from home against third-tier AFC Wimbledon. Brighton will also take on Southampton in an all-top-flight encounter.
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is poised to come up against one of his former clubs, as the Foxes face Fleetwood Town at the King Power Stadium.
The teams competing in European competition this season, including defending champions Manchester City, will enter the tournament in Round 3.
Here is the Round 2 draw in full.
Northern Section
Leicester City vs. Fleetwood Town
Leeds United vs. Preston
Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolves
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
Doncaster Rovers vs. Blackpool
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
Hull City vs. Derby County
Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
Everton vs. Rotherham United
Blackburn Rovers vs. Lincoln City
West Brom vs. Mansfield Town
Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town
Stoke City vs. Huddersfield Town
Southern Section
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton
Queens Park Rangers vs. Bristol Rovers
Wimbledon vs. West Ham United
Fulham vs. Exeter City
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Forest Green Rovers
Cardiff City vs. Norwich City
Millwall vs. Plymouth Argyle
Brentford vs. Cheltenham Town
Swansea City vs. Crystal Palace
Newport County vs. Oxford United
Bournemouth vs. MK Dons
Reading vs. Watford
Given the Toffees haven't won any silverware since 1995, new manager Marco Silva may view this competition as an ideal chance to end that barren run.
While the Portuguese is only one competitive game into his tenure, the signs were positive in the 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend of their Premier League campaign. Big summer signing Richarlison netted a brace on his debut and Everton performed well despite playing nearly an hour of the game with 10 men.
As noted below, under Silva the young Brazilian appears to be able to show his best form:
Everton also added Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma, Andre Gomes and Bernard in the summer window. None of those names have made their first start for the club yet and may view this meeting with Rotherham as a chance to force their way into first-team contention.
While Everton had a decent beginning to the Premier League season, for West Ham it was the worst start imaginable, as they were hammered 4-0 by a rampant Liverpool team.
With Manuel Pellegrini at the helm and a number of big-money acquisitions made in the transfer window, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the Hammers. Some of that belief may have been drained by the display at Anfield, although there will be hope the team can gel against lesser opponents in the coming weeks.
Needless to say, journalist Kristan Heneage isn't expecting much from the Hammers in the upcoming campaign:
Still, Pellegrini has a big squad to choose from following a summer of lavish spending and the meeting with Wimbledon may be an ideal chance for some of those players on the fringes to elevate their status with the manager.
Elsewhere, Brighton's showdown with Southampton is an eye-catching contest and despite anticipated relegation battles, both sets of supporters would love to see their side put together a cup run.
There will also be a chance for Vardy to face Fleetwood again, having came on as a late substitute for the Foxes when the two sides met in the FA Cup last season.
