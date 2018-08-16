Girona Sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on Season-Long Loan

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Girona have confirmed the signing of Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

News of the deal came via City's Twitter account, with the 21-year-old moving to La Liga for the 2018-19 campaign:

The midfielder joined the Manchester outfit three years ago from Fulham with a reputation as one of the best young players in English football.

Since making the move, he's only played for City in the Premier League once, though he spent the previous two-and-a-half years on loan at Celtic. He played 55 times in the Scottish Premier League for the Glasgow giants, netting 15 goals in the process.

After failing to force his way into manager Pep Guardiola's plans in pre-season, it's not a huge surprise to see the England youth international depart on a temporary deal again.

Scouted Football noted that this move to the La Liga side represents a step up for the player compared to the competitions he's played in previously:

Roberts may not be at a level where he can rival the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane or Riyad Mahrez for roles out wide at the Etihad Stadium, but there's no doubt he's a talented operator.

Typically at his best on the right flank, the left-footed attacker is a threat floating infield. When he does find pockets of space, he knits play together well, can thread incisive passes into the feet of team-mates and even fires off shots at goal himself.

Girona are members of the City Football Group and last season loaned five players to the Catalan outfit. In their first ever campaign in La Liga, Girona impressed, as they secured a top-half finish and picked up a famous win against Real Madrid.