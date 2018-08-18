Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 2 EPL Predictions

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the standout Premier League fixture in Week 2.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery will be hoping to pick up his first points since taking charge of the Gunners. His team were beaten 2-0 at home by Manchester City on the opening weekend.

The match is not the only London derby on Saturday, as Tottenham Hotspur take on newly promoted Fulham at Wembley Stadium.

Sunday also brings some intriguing fixtures. Reigning champions Manchester City face Huddersfield Town, while Manchester United travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Week 2 action concludes on Monday night when Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool head to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace.

Week 2 Premier League Fixtures

Saturday, August 18 (BST)

12:30 p.m. Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United (Sky Sports, NBC), 0-1

3 p.m. Everton vs. Southampton (NBC Sports Gold), 2-1

3 p.m. Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC), 2-1

3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham (NBC Sports Live), 2-0

3 p.m. West Ham United vs. Bournemouth (NBC Sports Gold), 0-0

5:30 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal (BT Sport 1, NBC), 3-1

Sunday, August 19

1:30 p.m. Burnley vs. Watford (NBC Sports Gold), 0-0

1:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town (Sky Sports, NBC), 2-0

4 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United (Sky Sports, NBC), 0-1

Monday, August 20

8 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool (Sky Sports, NBC), 1-2

Live stream links: Sky Go (UK), BT Sport App (UK), NBC Live (U.S.)

Emery was handed a tough start to life at Arsenal with his team scheduled to face Manchester City and Chelsea in their first two Premier League fixtures. To make matters even more difficult, the Gunners head to Stamford Bridge with injury problems.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suffered a leg fracture and will be out for at least six weeks. He joins defenders Carl Jenkinson, Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny on the sidelines for Sunday's match, per BBC Sport.

Emery has been assured he will not be judged on early season results, according to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners will need to improve if they are to take anything from Saturday's match. They will need more from midfielders Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil, who were poor against Manchester City.

ESPN FC's Mattias Karen explained why they struggled:

Chelsea are also under new management after Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte. However, the Blues look the more settled side and have already picked up three points.

Sarri does have decisions to make about his team's attack. Striker Alvaro Morata is struggling for form and has only managed three goals for Chelsea in 2018.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said he needs to get over his bad patch:

Sarri could opt to bring talisman Eden Hazard back into his starting lineup. The Belgian came on as a substitute against Huddersfield and put in an impressive cameo.

Hazard could be the man to take advantage of Arsenal's defensive problems. If Sarri can get his team purring, it could make for another difficult afternoon for the Gunners.

Manchester City face Huddersfield on Sunday and will have to make do without influential midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international suffered a knee injury in training that could rule him out for three months, per the Guardian's Paul Wilson.

The news is a blow to Pep Guardiola's side. De Bruyne was in inspirational form last season as he helped propel them to the Premier League title.

The Belgian contributed eight goals and 16 assists in 37 Premier League outings. His influential performances also saw him nominated for the 2017-18 PFA Player of the Year Award.

Goal's Sam Lee offered his view:

Manchester City will look to Bernardo Silva in De Bruyne's absence. The Portugal international started in place of De Bruyne against Arsenal on Sunday and scored City's second goal.

Sky Sports Statto highlighted just how good his performance was:

The 24-year-old has five goals in his last seven Premier League starts for Manchester City. He may fancy his chances of adding to that tally against a Huddersfield side beaten 3-0 by Chelsea in their first fixture.